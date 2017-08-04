NUJ chairman opposes `Not too young to run’ bill

Related News

The Sokoto State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Isah Abubakar-Shuni, on Friday urged the National Assembly to have a re-think over the passage of the `Not Too Young to Run Bill.’

Mr. Abubakar-Shuni believed that maturity and experience were necessary in leadership; as such allowing young people to occupy strategic positions might endanger democracy in the country.

“How can you imagine a 25-year-old person becoming a state governor and expect good positive administration.

“It might lead to proliferation of godfatherism in politics where young people will be sponsored and after being elected to be controlled by the God fathers who spent on them,” the NUJ chairman said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Sokoto.

Mr. Abubakar-Shuni, therefore, advised the legislature to exclude sensitive positions that needed wealth of experience, exposure and maturity to handle.

He, however, commended the NASS on local government reform, abolition of joint accounts, independent candidacy and provision of free basic education to citizens.

The chairman called for strengthening of government institutions and constant monitoring and supervision of public office holders in local councils to ensure that they serve the people better.

Mr. Abubakar-Shuni urged the media and other Nigerians to support ongoing constitutional amendment, so as to reposition the country for greatness.

He cautioned politicians against misguiding the people, saying they should offer constructive criticisms to guide political office holders perform optimally in the interest of the nation.

(NAN)