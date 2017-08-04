Married man with four children stabbed to death by sex worker in hotel

Related News

The Police in Delta have arrested a commercial sex worker who allegedly stabbed her client to death during an argument at Destar Hotel, Asaba, Delta, on July 18.

The spokesperson of the police command in the state, Andrew Aniamaka, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Asaba that the police responded to a distress call from the hotel after the incident.

“The suspect is currently in police custody.

“A day after the incident, the “C Division’’ in Asaba carried out preliminary investigation on the case and transferred it to Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

“As I speak to you, homicide detectives have commenced full investigation into the case with a view to unravelling what actually transpired between the suspect and the victim to establish culpability.”

NAN reports that the hotel has now been deserted, and attempt to speak with its manager was unsuccessful as he was said to have travelled out of Asaba.

However, a bar attendant, who preferred anonymity, said the incident had thrown “the stakeholders” into a mourning mood.

“The sad incident started like a normal argument inside the hotel room, and before we realised it, a man was down with a fatal stab.

“The incident happened at about 10.45 p.m., so nobody could actually say what led to the fracas.

One of the few sex workers in the hotel who also spoke anonymously, described the incident as horrible and unfortunate, saying it had brought “our business to a standstill’’.

“However, I will like to use this opportunity to advise our clients to always respect themselves when they come here.

“Many of the clients do invite trouble to themselves. I rest my case,” she said.

NAN gathered that the victim was a married man with four children.

(NAN)