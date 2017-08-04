NATO soldier, 3 Afghan civilians killed in Taliban attack

Related News

One NATO soldier and three civilians were killed and four injured in the suicide attack that targeted a NATO convoy in Afghanistan in different days, Basir Mujahid, police spokesman in Kabul province, said on Friday.

The NATO mission Resolute Support, RS, had already confirmed the death of a soldier in the Kabul attack late Thursday, without giving further information on the nationality of the victim.

It said that another five soldiers and an interpreter were injured; adding that they were in stable condition and being treated at nearby Bagram Airfield, the largest U.S. base in the country.

The group was on a joint patrol with Afghan forces in the Qarabagh district of the capital Kabul when they were attacked by a suicide bomber.

Claiming responsibility for the attack, Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said in a tweet that eight foreign forces had been killed or injured in the attack.

A suicide attack on a NATO convoy in the southern province of Kandahar on Wednesday left two U.S. soldiers dead and four others injured.

So far, nine U.S. soldiers have been killed in Afghanistan this year.

(dpa/NAN)