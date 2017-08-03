Expect thunderstorms, rainfall on Friday, NiMet tells Nigerians

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted cloudy weather conditions over the Central States on Friday morning with prospects of thunderstorms over Abuja, Minna, Lafia, Jalingo and environs.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office, CFO, on Thursday in Abuja also predicted thunderstorms over the region later in the day.

It added that the region would have day and night temperatures in the range of 26 to 31 and 18 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that Southern States would experience morning rains over the coast and inland cities of the southeast during the morning hours.

It also predicted prospect of thunderstorms/rain activities over the region in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 27 to 29 and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience cloudy conditions in the morning hours with chances of thunderstorms over Sokoto, Kano, Maiduguri, Nguru and Dutse.

“Later in the afternoon, thunderstorms are expected to prevail over the region with day and night temperatures in the range of 30 to 33 and 20 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Most parts of the country are favourable for thunderstorms/rain activities in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)