Court strikes out suit against man accused of defaming Saraki on Facebook

Related News

An Ilorin Magistrates Court on Thursday struck out a suit against a 37-year-old teacher, Abiodun Baba, accused of defaming the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Mr. Baba was arraigned before Magistrate Ahmed Dasuki for posting on his Facebook account messages that disparaged and defamed the Senate President.

According to the complainant, Jimoh Adesina, Chairman Kwara North Senatorial District of the All Progressives Congress, the accused engrave the materials on his Facebook wall knowing fully well that they will be harmful to the image of Saraki.

The complainant also accused Mr. Baba of inciting disturbance, disturbance of public peace and injurious falsehood posts on Facebook.

He also alleged that Mr. Baba’s postings were capable of causing disaffection and were disparaging against Saraki.

The offences, he said, were contrary to sections 113, 114, 393, 394 of the Penal Code of Northern Nigeria and section 883and 204 of the Criminal Code Act.

The charges were filed by the Chamber of S. I. Solagberu and Co, Ilorin at the Magistrate court.

However, Sikiru Solagberu, lawyer to the complainant, on July 28, moved an oral application to withdraw the case against the accused.

He said the decision followed appeals and intervention by prominent citizens in the state and the Ilorin Traditional Council.

The Magistrate, Ahmed Dasuki, in his ruling held that the reasons adduced by the complainant are weighty enough and did not require any application or affidavit in support.

He said the reasons given by the complainant to withdraw the case were also genuine and therefore granted the prayers of the complainant.

He advised the accused to henceforth be of good conduct.

(NAN)