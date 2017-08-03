Nigerian Navy changes date of 2017 recruitment exercise

The Nigerian Navy, NN, says it has rescheduled the date for its 2017 recruitment aptitude test from October 7 to August 12.

The Acting Director of Information, Suleman Dahun, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

“All shortlisted candidates are to contact their chosen centres in the various states of the federation on August 12 for the test by 8. a.m.

“Candidates are reminded to come along with copies of their online completed forms to the designated examination centres.

“Names of candidates who are successful in the Aptitude Test will be published online on Aug. 21,” he said.

Mr. Dahun explained that the successful candidates would attend a selection interview from August 25 to September 23 at the Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Ojo, Lagos State.

The NN regretted any inconveniences this new date might have caused the candidates and the general public.

