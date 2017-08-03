Northern governors‎ to reinvigorate Bank of the North — Ganduje

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje
Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje

The 19 Northern governors have ‎kick-started a fund-raising drive to reinvigorate the Bank of the North which was merged with some financial institutions about a decade ago. ‎

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State disclosed this while addressing members of the State’s Executive Council in Kano.

Mr. Ganduje said that governors of 19 Northern states made the resolution at their meeting in Kaduna.

He said that apart from the revival of the bank, the governors also resolved to revive other economic boosting concerns like the textile industries in the affected states. ‎

According to him, the governors also deliberated extensively on herdsmen- farmers clash and decided to look into issues of incessant face-off between the two. ‎

Mr. Ganduje said the governors also discussed the need for peace, unity and stability in the region.

‎The governor also ‎signed into law the Kano University of Science and Technology amendment law 2017 and North West University amendment law 2017.

He said the laws aimed at closing the gap and variation between the two state-owned universities and harmonising processes for appointing vice chancellors in the two institutions. ‎

‎(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Julius

    smdh, the same bank the used to siphoned the country’s money back to the North during the good ol-days. I know so much about the bank and its not funny. They catered mainly to the Northerners.