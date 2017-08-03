INEC warns politicians, political parties against frivolous litigation

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has urged politicians and their parties to embrace alternative dispute resolution mechanisms and avoid frivolous litigations.

The advice which was offered by the commission at a workshop on Wednesday in Abuja also said the commission frowns at the increasing disrespect for superior court judgments by politicians.

It noted that a situation where politicians return cases already handled by the Appeal courts and Supreme Court to the lower courts has continued to affect the commission’s determination to ensure true democratic principles in the country.

The INEC Chairman, Mahmud Yakubu, speaking at the opening of a two-day capacity building workshop organised by the commission for leaders of political parties, regretted that such protracted litigations have stalled the conduct of scheduled elections thereby ‘making nonsense of INEC’s election time table.’

Mr. Yakubu lamented the disregard for superior court judgments by politicians and political parties, noting that this has denied people their desire for representation at the different levels of government

“It is these unnecessary litigations that have led to the non-conduct of the Anambra Central election till date because parties went back to challenge the judgment of superior courts at the lower courts.

“It is also necessary that parties must embrace the alternative dispute resolution process rather than approaching the courts at all times,” Mr. Yakubu told political party leaders.

The Commissioner of Political Party Monitoring Committee of INEC, Antonia Okoosi-Simbine, in her opening remarks, noted that the aim of the two-day workshop was to enhance the capacity of political parties to play their roles in providing the vehicle for presenting competent and credible candidates for elective offices.