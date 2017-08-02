Cleric who exhumed friend’s corpse for ritual goes into hiding

Related News

The police in Kwara are on the trail of an Ilorin based-Islamic cleric who allegedly exhumed the corpse of his late friend for ritual purpose.

The cleric, a resident of Eleran compound in Oloje area of Ilorin and said to be in his 30s, allegedly exhumed the remains of his childhood friend on Tuesday, seven days after his death.

A source, who confided in the News Agency of Nigeria, said that the community became aware of the development when the odour of the decomposing body permeated the area.

He told NAN on Wednesday in Ilorin that members of the community had to embark on a search when the odour became unbearable.

According to him, the search team later traced the odour to the apartment of the cleric.

He said the door was forcefully broken and the search party discovered the decomposing corpse said to be that of one Sulaiman.

The deceased, he said, went out with the cleric last Wednesday and had complained of stomach ache not long after they returned.

He reportedly died in a hospital last Thursday and was buried the same day in accordance with Islamic rite.

NAN learnt that the suspect, however, fled through a back door when he sensed that members of the community were tracing the source of the odour.

Another source told NAN that the victim was a bosom friend to the cleric as they both attended the same school.

The irate members of the community, however, beat up the father of the suspect before taking him to the Divisional Police Headquarters in the area.

They also demolished the building belonging to the family of the suspect.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident to NAN, saying investigation was ongoing on the matter.

Mr. Okasanmi also said some objects suspected to be human parts were recovered from the building before it was demolished by the irate members of the community.

(NAN)