Osinbajo orders 24 hours power supply for Ariaria Market Aba

Ariaria market, Aba. [Photo Credit: Ripples Nigeria]
Ariaria market, Aba. [Photo Credit: Ripples Nigeria]

Nigeria’s Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has directed the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing to intervene and ensure that the Ariaria International Market in Aba, Abia States, enjoys 24 hours supply of electric power.

The city of Aba is noted for its huge commercial activities, while the Ariaria Market is one of the most popular markets in the southern part of the country.

Mr Osinbajo’s directive, according to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Presidency, followed a “strong and persuasive case” made for the market by the Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu.

A team from the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) is said to have already visited the market for a technical study to collect data that would determine the market’s power requirements.

The leadership of various clusters in the market is said to have agreed to assist the REA with all the support required to implement the project.

The President, Aba Chamber of Commerce, Emma Nwakpadolu, thanked the acting president, the federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, and the Abia State government for their plans for the market.

The federal government’s delegation to Ariaria was led by the Managing Director, REA, Damilola Ogunbiyi, while the Abia government delegation was led by Chinenye Nwogu and the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Public Communications, Sam Hart.

