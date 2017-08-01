Bizarre: Man accused of killing own mother commits suicide

Related News

A 28-year-old man, Ekene Ezeogo, has reportedly committed suicide after he was accused of killing his mother who had died a few days earlier.

The mother, simply known as Prophetess Mary was rushed to hospital when she started complaining of pains after her son reportedly pushed her to the ground in error while she was trying to separate a fight between him and a younger sister.

The incident happened at their family house, along Agbaja Road, Abakaliki in Ebonyi State.

It was gathered that after the death of his mother, Ekene drove to the Central Police Station Abakaliki where he reported the matter.

However, he fled the station when police wanted to detain him.

Sources say he later ended his life in an uncompleted house at Onuebo residential area of Abakaliki after he drank three bottles of rat poison.

His elder brother, Chidi Ezeogoo, explained that Ekene was rushed to the emergency unit of the Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki where he was later pronounced dead.

Corroborating his account, a tenant in the area, Chinedu Sunday, explained that immediately they were informed about Ekene’s health condition, they contacted the police who came and assisted the family in rushing him to the hospital.

One of the late Ekene’s step-brothers, Onyema lamented that the incident had dragged the name of the family to the mud.

He said at the time he was apparently trying to kill himself, efforts were being made by the family to resolve the matter at the police station.

The police spokesperson in the state, Jude Madu, said he was yet to get exact facts of the matter.