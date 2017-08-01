NBS wins 2016 Best Public Institution Award

Related News

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, has been awarded the Best Public Institution Award, 2016 in Nigeria by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

The NBS stated this in a statement issued by the Statistician- General of the Federation, Yemi Kale, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr. Kale said that the award presented by the President of LCCI, Nike Akande, was received on behalf of the management of NBS by him.

According to him, the Best Public Institution Award category is among other categories of awards given at the award ceremony.

Mr. Kale said the award was an outcome of a painstaking selection process from numerous entries received for the award category and backed by feed backs from industry and market intelligence.

The statistician-general said he was delighted about the award and expressed his appreciation to the entire staff of NBS.

He emphasised that the award was a reward of their tireless efforts in ensuring that quality data were produced.

He thanked the management of LCCI for carrying out a transparent process which led to the selection of NBS for the award.

Mr. Kale also expressed his appreciation to Nigerians who massively voted for NBS during the selection process of the award and assured them of reliable, timely, comprehensive and accurate data for national development.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that the NBS had in April emerged as the winner of the Best Public-Sector website for the year 2016 and 2017.

The award was attributed to the manner in which the bureau had communicated and simplified its data to users in recent times.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that the bureau had recorded increase in the number and the type of published reports on its website.

(NAN)