Osinbajo welcomes Ghanaian President

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo (R) receiving Ghanaian President Nana Kuffor Addo at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday (1/8/17). 03938/1/8/2017/Sumaila Ejiga/BJO/NAN

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday received the visiting Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, at the Presidential villa, Abuja.

Mr. Akufo-Addo arrived at the Villa at about 11.12 a.m. and was welcomed by Mr. Osinbajo who ushered him into the acting president’s office through a red carpet.

The visit lasted for barely four minutes as the Ghanaian leader proceeded immediately to the National Defence College to deliver a lecture to the college graduands.

Mr. Akufo-Addo won the country’s 2016 presidential poll against the incumbent, John Mahama, by a margin of 9.45 per cent.

He was inaugurated into office on January 7, 2017.

