Nigerian general commends France for support against Boko Haram

The Commander of the Multinational Joint Task Force, MNJTF, Lucky Irabor, on Monday commended the French Government for its support for the anti-insurgency campaign in the North-East.

Mr. Irabor, a Nigerian major general, made the commendation when the French Army Minister, Florence Parly, visited the headquarters of the MNJTF, in Ndjamena, Chad.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mustapha Anka, the Military Public Information Officer (MNJTF) in Ndjamena, and released in Maiduguri.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr. Irabor was represented by the Force Deputy Commander, Moussa Mahamat Djoui, who also briefed the delegation on MNJTF activities.

He said the French government had been consistent in its support to the fight against terrorism in the Lake Chad Basin.

Mr. Irabor expressed gratitude for the visit, adding that MNJTF was set up by countries in the Lake Chad region to fight the Boko Haram insurgents ravaging the region.

According to him, the countries are: Cameroon, Chad, Niger, Nigeria and Benin Republic.

Ms. Parly, who held interactive session with officers of the MNJTF at Ndjamena, said the visit was designed to strengthen the working relations between France and countries in the Lake Chad Basin.

She also commended the MNJTF for the success recorded in the war against Boko Haram insurgents in the region.

She said that the visit would enable the team to learn from the experience of MNJTF on how to administer its G5 SAHEL Joint Task Force in their endeavour to combat insecurity in the SAHEL region.

Some of the other members of the delegation were Philippe Lacoste, the French Ambassador and Vice Admiral Casabianca, Chief of Military Cabinet.

Others are: Xavier Chatel, Diplomatic Counsellor; Frederique Camileri, Chief of Civil Cabinet and Gregoire Devaux, Communication Counsellor, among others.

