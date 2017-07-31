Nigeria police chief vows to dismiss any officer collecting money for bail

Related News

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris, has warned Commissioners of Police, CPs, in the commands across the federation to be professional in handling criminal cases.

The force spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, in a statement in Abuja on Monday, said Mr. Idris gave the warning at a meeting with the Deputy Inspector-Generals (DIGs), Assistant Inspector-General (DIGs) and CPs.

The inspector-general cautioned them against illegal investigation of cases, unlawful and prolonged detention of suspects.

He warned that any police officer caught taking bribe before granting suspects bail would be dismissed from service.

“As you are all aware, bail is free. Always sensitise officers and men in your commands on this because anyone caught violating this act will be dismissed from service.

“The law as we know is blind. We represent the most visible arm of justice and we must use that power prudently.

“We must embrace change as the only permanent fixture in life.

“I expect the highest standard from you. Don’t let anybody buy your conscience but hold on to the ethics. I want you to be very professional,” he said.

Mr. Idris said the era of bribery and corrupt practices in the police circle was over.

He warned that any senior police officer found to be engaged in corrupt practices would face the full wrath of the law.

The inspector-general urged them to change the public perception of the force through their conducts.

He charged them to be very civil in relating with the public and respect the people’s socio-cultural values.

He assured them of the federal government’s readiness to address the challenges facing the force.

(NAN)