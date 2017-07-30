Hajj 2017: FAAN assures pilgrims of safety

Hajj pilgrims
Hajj pilgrims

Pilgrims embarking on Hajj from Nigeria have been assured of the readiness of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, to provide safety and security during the exercise.

The Managing Director of the Authority, Saleh Dunoma, made the disclosure at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport recently while inspecting facilities at the airport.

The FAAN boss assured pilgrims in Abuja of the agency’s readiness to facilitate a seamless exercise, saying the 2017 hajj operations will kick off in the nation’s capital.

Mr. Dunoma explained further that three major carriers – FlyNas Airline, Azman Airline and Max Air – have already been licensed to airlift pilgrims from Abuja from July 31.

Admonishing pilgrims to get to the airport early to avoid missing their flights, the official noted that every requirement aimed at ensuring the safety, security and comfort of pilgrims have been met already.

He also expressed confidence that the hajj operations will be successful, as he wished all pilgrims a hitch-free pilgrimage.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Premium News Editor

    PRÒMO!!! PRÕMÒ!!! PRÕMO
    BÛY-CÉMENT
    DÌRECT FRÒM THÊ FÀCTÕRY
    FÕR A PRÒMÕ PRÌCE ÕF #1400 PÉR BÀG
    AND #300 TÕ ÐELIVER PER BÂG,ÌNDÌVIÐUALS CÀN ÕRDER A MÌNÍMUM OF 1OOBÂGS,
    TRÀILER LÖAÐ OF 600BÀGS AND TRÁILÉR LOÀD OF 9OOBÀGS ABÕVE.
    CÕNTÀCT THÉ SÄLÉS MÀNÁGÉR MR OJEKERE ÓN (0706538/3208) OR
    ÄSSISTÀNT SÁLÉS MÀNÀGÉR MRS MÄRŸ ON (0813206/6217) FOR INQUIRIES