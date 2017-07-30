Hajj 2017: FAAN assures pilgrims of safety

Related News

Pilgrims embarking on Hajj from Nigeria have been assured of the readiness of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, to provide safety and security during the exercise.

The Managing Director of the Authority, Saleh Dunoma, made the disclosure at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport recently while inspecting facilities at the airport.

The FAAN boss assured pilgrims in Abuja of the agency’s readiness to facilitate a seamless exercise, saying the 2017 hajj operations will kick off in the nation’s capital.

Mr. Dunoma explained further that three major carriers – FlyNas Airline, Azman Airline and Max Air – have already been licensed to airlift pilgrims from Abuja from July 31.

Admonishing pilgrims to get to the airport early to avoid missing their flights, the official noted that every requirement aimed at ensuring the safety, security and comfort of pilgrims have been met already.

He also expressed confidence that the hajj operations will be successful, as he wished all pilgrims a hitch-free pilgrimage.