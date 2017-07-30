Late Taraba governor Suntai’s burial now to hold August 19

Related News

The Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, has announced the postponement of the state burial of former Governor Danbaba Suntai from August 5 to 19.

A press statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Hassan Mijinyawa, in Jalingo on Saturday said the new date followed the governor’s consideration of the report submitted to him by the steering committee for burial of the late governor.



“Other activities lined up for the funeral ceremony will be announced soon,” Mr. Mijinyawa said.



He quoted Mr. Ishaku as describing Mr. Suntai as a great leader who impacted positively on the lives of Taraba people and therefore, deserved to be honoured.



Mr. Ishaku also urged them to keep praying for the repose of the soul of Mr. Suntai and his family.



Mr. Suntai, who was receiving treatment from injuries he sustained from a plane crash in October 2012, died at a hospital in Florida, U.S. on June 28.



(NAN)