Asari Dokubo slams Don Jazzy for criticising Diezani over fraud allegation

Related News

Ex-Niger Delta militant leader, Mujahid Dokubo-Asari, has lampooned Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy, for condemning former petroleum minister, Diezani Allison-Madueke, over what he described as unconfirmed reports that she stole “$90 billion”.

Mr. Asari-Dokubo blew hot in a video published on Facebook, where he also branded President Buhari and his cabinet members liars.

He said, “May God punish that useless dirty Don Jazzy, abundantly, for speaking about Diezani’s alleged loot.”

Don Jazzy weighed in on the alleged stolen funds reportedly diverted by Diezani, on Friday on his Twitter page. The record label boss tweeted that he wanted to know “if God forgives people like the ex-minister.”

He asked a question on Twitter which read, “So if Diezani should say ‘God forgive me’ will her soul be saved last last?. Ahh this life.”

Don Jazzy is yet to respond to Asari- Dokubo’s rants.

A visibly angry Dokubo also accused President Buhari of stealing N2.8 billion during his time as federal commissioner of Petroleum Resources.

He also added that a government panel accused the president of stealing N25 billion when he was at the helm of affairs at PTDF.

Mr. Asari- Dokubo, referring to critics said, “if Diezani take our oil, na una own?”

Mr. Asari-Dokubo also said if indeed Mrs. Alison-Madueke stole such an amount, then it should be proven.

He also questioned the source of wealth of late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, Babatunde Fashola, Bola Tinubu, and late Obafemi Awolowo.

The ex-minister who is reported to be receiving treatment for cancer in the United Kingdom has come under attack from some Nigerian entertainers lately.

A Nollywood actor, Aremu Afolayan, also placed curses on her for allegedly stealing billions of Naira from Nigeria.

The actor shared a video on Instagram on Wednesday in which he blamed her “kind” for the reason Nigerians flee the country in search of greener pastures.

Aremu, who is one of the sons of the late famous theatre and filmmaker, Ade Love, spared no words as he described the embattled ex-minister as a ‘mad person’ whose life won’t end well. He also alleged that she stole over N27 trillion which belonged to Nigeria.

His rants came on the heels of ongoing revelations in a U.S. court case that Mrs. Alison-Madueke, and two of her business associates, Jide Omokore and Kola Aluko, spent about $144 million on property.

Meanwhile, the ex-minister is still under intense public scrutiny as she faces a series of multi-billion-dollar fraud-related investigations by Nigerian and UK authorities.

Last February, a Federal High Court in Lagos ordered the forfeiture of N34 billion linked to her but stashed in several Nigerian banks.