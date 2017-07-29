Respondents in 25 countries endorse EFCC Chairman as Nigeria’s anti-corruption rating improves — Poll

Related News

Nigeria has officially moved out of the Transparency International 10 most corrupt countries index, few days after the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) chairman got an endorsement from 25 countries around the world in an opinion poll conducted by United Kingdom based Global Peace Movement International.

In the latest transparency index released by global anti corruption watch body, Transparency International on Thursday, Nigeria for the first time in over a decade, moved up in the global anti corruption and transparency index, a move analysts said is directly related to the ongoing efforts of the nations anti corruption body, the EFCC.

According to the report by Transparency International, the corruption perception index ranked 176 countries on a scale of 0 (perceived to be corrupt) to 100(perceived to be clean).

In the report released, Somalia was ranked the most corrupt country in the world for the tenth straight year.

Chairman of TI, Jose Ugaz, said the report that 122 of the 176 countries ranked finished with a score below 50, which TI identifies as having serious corruption problems.

Speaking on these development, President General of Global Peace Movement International, Mike Uyi, said the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, had been endorsed by 25 leading nations of the world in his bid to combat and eliminate corruption from the country, even before the release of the TI report.

He explained the decision to conduct the poll by Global Peace Movement International was based on the need to conduct an international survey to be carried out by an independent body, pointing out that the EFCC Chairman secured more than 96 percent endorsement by respondents, with the United States of America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Russia, Canada, China and Belgium all responding positively to the survey.

According to the report of the survey by Global Peace Movement International, the United States of America lead the list of countries that endorsed the EFCC chairman with 92 percent responding in favour of the work Magu was doing, while 7 percent responded in the negative.

The United Kingdom respondents with a 96 percent affirmative, while 4 percent responded no. In France: 85 percent of respondents affirmed, while 11 declined.

Other results of the polls by Global Peace Movement International showed that Germany 90 percent in favour of the EFCC chairman, while 9 percent disapproved. Russia had 62 percent in favour of Mr. Magu, while 29 percent disapproved. Greece was 73 percent in favour, with 22 percent the other way.

Malta had 80 percent in favour with 17 percent disapproval, Sweden, 85 percent approval, and 7 percent disapproval, Belgium, 85 approvals and 8 disapproval. Switzerland had 76 approval, and 11 percent disapproval, Norway, 85 approval and 8 percent against, Austria, 81 percent approval and 6 percent disapproval, while India had 53 percent approval and 26 percent against.

Others are Brazil with 65 percent approval and 27 percent disapproval, same with China having 65 percent approval rating for the EFCC chairman while 22 percent disapproved, Denmark had 84 percent approval and 4 percent disapproval, while Canada had a 91 percent approval and 3 percent disapproval.

Japan was 92 percent approval and 3 disapproval, Luxembourg, 83 percent approval and 4 disapproval, Mexico, 83 percent approval and 7 disapproval, Portugal, 68 percent and 22 percent, South Korea, 74 percent and 16 percent, Principality of Monaco had 80 percent approval and 11 percent disapproval, The Netherlands, 82 percent approval and 5 percent disapproval, while Lithuania had a 72 approval and 13 for the EFCC chairman.

Pointing out that Global Peace Movement International will continue to be in the lead in the promotion of human rights, dignity and good governance around the world, Mr. Uyi, said the results of the survey on other public elected or appointed officials in Nigeria will soon be released to the public.