Minister donates two buses to APC

Related News

The Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, says the federal government is committed to repositioning the country to enable it take its rightful place.

Mr. Shittu said this on Friday in Ibadan after he donated two 18-seater buses to the Oyo State chapter of the APC.

The minister, who said the country was in a crisis when the APC took over government, added that the Buhari administration had been doing its best to reposition the country.

He gave an assurance that government would continue to improve the living standard of Nigerians.

The minister said the donation of the two buses to the party secretariat was to show appreciation for their support to the APC.

“I could not have been appointed as minister if APC did not win election and moreover the party recorded huge votes from Oyo State during the election.

“Six boreholes will be commissioned in Ibadan today; I intend to drill three boreholes in each of the 33 local government areas across the state.

“Also, I have plans for a Farmers Support programme that will assist farmers in areas of inputs and farm incentives.

“A digital training for 1,000 graduates is underway to make our youths self-reliant in addition to a Medical Support Team that would soon be set up to treat identified six diseases such as cancer, hypertension and diabetics.

“I seek for your prayers to enable me fulfil all the good plans that will improve the lives of our people,” Mr. Shittu said.

The APC Chairman in the state, Akin Oke, commended the minister for the gesture and urged him to do more.

Mr. Oke also called on other party members who are political appointees to emulate the minister.

The highlight of the occasion was the handing over of the two buses to Mr. Oke.

(NAN)