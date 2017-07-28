Order arrest of Nnamdi Kanu now, Northern group tells Osinbajo

Related News

The Arewa Youth Assembly, AYA, a northern group, has called on Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to order the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB.

The group said Mr. Kanu has been violating his bail conditions and this could affect the peaceful coexistence of Nigeria.

Mr. Kanu who is standing trial over treasonable offences was granted bail by a Federal High Court in Abuja on April 28 under stringent bail conditions.

In a statement signed on Friday by its speaker, Mohammed Salihu and clerk, Desmond Minakaro, the group gave Mr. Osinbajo 10 days to order the arrest of the IPOB leader.

The group threatened to shut down federal government activities in the Federal Capital Territory if the acting president fails to meet its demands.

“The leadership of Arewa Youth Assembly has observed with keen interest the high level of lawlessness in the country and the silence of government on issues that are capable of disintegrating the country.

“The level of insecurity and youth agitations call for concern by all well-meaning Nigerians. These threats have turned our country into a place of uncertainty and now a laughing stock within the international communities. Nigerians now live in a state of fear and trauma,” the group noted.

The group said the government’s silence on Mr. Kanu’s activities was no longer golden.

“The most surprising and amazing of these is that the federal government is watching while Nnamdi Kanu is creating a state within a state, threatening to stop Anambra state gubernatorial election, holding rallies in South-South and South-East and using provocative and inciting words, granting interviews to the press, which pose a threat to national unity and security.” the statement added.

Some of the conditions handed by the court to Mr Kanu before his bail bonds were perfected were that he should not hold rallies, grant interviews or be found in a crowd of more than 10 people.

He has flouted these conditions though he insists this is not the case.

Mr Kanu is fighting for an independent state of Biafra.

It would be recalled that another northern group, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, in reaction to rising agitations by Igbo youth had recently issued an ultimatum to all Igbos living in the northern part of the country to vacate the region on or before October 1.

That ultimatum was condemned by Nigerians across religious and ethnic divide with Governor Nasir El-Rufai ordering the arrest of the forum’s members.