Order arrest of Nnamdi Kanu now, Northern group tells Osinbajo

The Arewa Youth Assembly, AYA, a northern group, has called on Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to order the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB.

The group said Mr. Kanu has been violating his bail conditions and this could affect the peaceful coexistence of Nigeria.

Mr. Kanu who is standing trial over treasonable offences was granted bail by a Federal High Court in Abuja on April 28 under stringent bail conditions.

In a statement signed on Friday by its speaker, Mohammed Salihu and clerk, Desmond Minakaro, the group gave Mr. Osinbajo 10 days to order the arrest of the IPOB leader.

The group threatened to shut down federal government activities in the Federal Capital Territory if the acting president fails to meet its demands.

“The leadership of Arewa Youth Assembly has observed with keen interest the high level of lawlessness in the country and the silence of government on issues that are capable of disintegrating the country.

“The level of insecurity and youth agitations call for concern by all well-meaning Nigerians. These threats have turned our country into a place of uncertainty and now a laughing stock within the international communities. Nigerians now live in a state of fear and trauma,” the group noted.

The group said the government’s silence on Mr. Kanu’s activities was no longer golden.

“The most surprising and amazing of these is that the federal government is watching while Nnamdi Kanu is creating a state within a state, threatening to stop Anambra state gubernatorial election, holding rallies in South-South and South-East and using provocative and inciting words, granting interviews to the press, which pose a threat to national unity and security.” the statement added.

Some of the conditions handed by the court to Mr Kanu before his bail bonds were perfected were that he should not hold rallies, grant interviews or be found in a crowd of more than 10 people.

He has flouted these conditions though he insists this is not the case.

Mr Kanu is fighting for an independent state of Biafra.

It would be recalled that another northern group, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, in reaction to rising agitations by Igbo youth had recently issued an ultimatum to all Igbos living in the northern part of the country to vacate the region on or before October 1.

That ultimatum was condemned by Nigerians across religious and ethnic divide with Governor Nasir El-Rufai ordering the arrest of the forum’s members.

    I concur the charlatan has been indulged for too long. The earlier he goes back to custody the better for all us.

    • Jon

      Lack of proper education or no education at all, is a disease. Nnamdi Kanu is not a threat to coexistence as Northerners claim. The biggest threat to Nigeria’s existence and coexistence as a one nation is the refusal of Hausa/Fulani North in the National Assembly to vote for the devolution of powers to the States. The threat to Nigeria’s unity is the current Unitary political and economic system that favors the North and the North alone. The North sees Nnamdi Kanu as a threat of distorting the current status quo which the SW, SS, and SE reject in totality.

      The South also rejects the Northern Hausa /Fulani Military Constitution and will only honor 1960 and 1963 independence constitution as agreed upon by the founding fathers – Chief Awolowo, Chief, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe and Sir, Ahmadu Bello. Anything short of this is an exercise in futility. We therefore, say enough is enough. No more Hausa/Fulani domination. We want to be equal partners in the Nigerian project or de-amalgamation will be the end result.

  • CEO

    The Arewa Youth Assembly has morphed into the substantive government of northern Nigeria. A group that has defied the “arrest order” of the IGP and the Kaduna State governor, Mallam El Rufai, and even went further to dare the federal government order their arrest, lack the moral grounds to even dare that someone else be arrested, let alone issuing an ultimatum to that effect. Their reasoning and utterances does not surprise me at all. I would have been surprised if the reverse was the case. Since they are now above the law and can threaten the federal government, and without seeing their threat as tantamount to threatening the coexistence of the Nigerian State(again I am not surprised) Let’s then watch the federal government bow to the Arewa Youth.