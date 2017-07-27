VON denies fraud allegations

Related News

The management of the Voice of Nigeria, VON, has denied allegations on the social media that millions of naira were stolen at the agency through the award of contracts.

According to the allegations, the contracts were for the supply of generating set, furniture, ICT Centre and for the completion of a non-existing new corporate headquarters of the agency.

In a statement on Wednesday made available to PREMIUM TIMES, A.S. Para, the agency’s secretary and legal adviser, dismissed the allegations as spurious.

Mr. Para stated that although the presidency referred VON to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allocation of a building, the agency is yet to take possession of the building.

“The occupation is being delayed by legal niceties of final forfeiture,” the statement read.

He further stated that the generating set and furniture bought by the agency are being warehoused at the VON Transmission Office at Lugbe, Abuja, while the ICT Data Centre is currently warehoused at Radio House, Area 11, Garki.

Mr. Para challenged anyone with evidence of fraud to tender it before appropriate authorities.