Nigerian Air Force builds 2,000 housing units in two years – Official

The Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar, on Thursday said the Nigerian Air Force, NAF, had within the past two years built about 2,000 housing units across its bases in the country.

The CAS spoke through Air Officer Commanding, Air Training Command, AVM Christopher Okoye at the 46th convocation lecture of Air Force Institute of Technology, AFIT, in Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the lecture, with the theme “Contemporary Issues in Aircraft Maintenance in the 21st Century,” was delivered by Olatunji Agoro, Director, Quality and Safety, Dornier Aviation.

Mr. Abubakar, an air marshal, said that NAF had been well funded within the past two years and expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for the unrelenting efforts at making NAF better.

“Our aircraft sustainability has also moved from 35 per cent to over 65 per cent within these two years. That’s an incredible speed.

“As regard barracks upgrade, we have added about 2,000 buildings constructed in the NAF bases across the country, which is good for the country.

“What that means is that, the NAF personnel have where to comfortably work and add value to our efforts as the pride of the nation.”

He pledged to add “human face” in all efforts to upgrade the service including spending good resources to build the capacity of personnel.

“If you look at the key note presentation, it’s all about capacity building and that is why we are collaborating with 13 Nigerian universities.

“As it is now, we are building the capacity of our airmen and airwomen. We are looking at the future when we don’t have to go anywhere to repair our aircrafts and that will save us foreign exchange,” he said

Earlier, Commandant, AFIT, AVM Ishiaka Bukar said the topic for the lecture was selected to explore ways through which to overcome challenges in aircraft maintenance in the country.

NAN report that 247 students comprising officers and men of the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air force and civilians are expected to graduate from the institute on Friday.

