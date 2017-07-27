Hepatitis can be prevented if hospitals reduce unnecessary injections – WHO

world-health-organization-who

WHO says many hepatitis cases could be prevented if hospitals reduced the vast number of unnecessary injections that help spread the disease.

The UN agency launched a broad campaign against unnecessary injections on the eve of World Hepatitis Day, which is celebrated every year on July 28.

“Every year, contaminated needles and transfusion equipment cause nearly 2 million infections with the virus that causes chronic liver disease, as well as nearly 34,000 HIV infections.

“Up to 70 per cent of injections are either totally unnecessary or could be replaced by oral medicines,” the WHO said in Geneva.

WHO expert Lisa Hedman has said at a press briefing that Egypt is one of the countries that have been affected by this problem.

“Injection equipment was reused on multiple people and created a spike in the transmission of hepatitis C that has been difficult to control ever since.

“As part of its campaign, WHO is asking health authorities to switch to equipment that cannot be used twice and that protects health workers from getting pricked.

“WHO also wants patients to know about the risks so that they can ask their doctor for a tablet instead of a shot.

“This is everybody’s responsibility. We are asking everybody to pay attention,’’ Hedman said.

According to the latest globally available WHO data, some 325 million people lived with chronic hepatitis in 2015.

WHO noted that some 1.3 million died of the liver disease that year.
(dpa/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • PremiumTimes News Editor

    PRÒMÒ!!! PRÕMO!!! PROMO
    PÛRCHÀSE-CÉMENT
    DÌRECT FRÒM THÊ FÀCTÕRY FÕR
    A PRÒMÕ PRÌCE ÕF #1400 PÉR BÀG
    AND NGN300 TÕ ÐELIVER PER BÂG,
    ÌNDÌVIÐUALS CÀN ÕRDER A MÌNÍMUM OF 100BÂGS,TRÀILER LÖAÐ OF 600BÀGS AND TRÁILÉR LOÀD OF 900BÀGS ABÕVE.CÕNTÀCT THÉ SÄLÉS MÀNÁGÉR MR OJEKERE ÓN (0706538/3208) OR ÄSSISTÀNT SÁLÉS MÀNÀGÉR MRS MÄRŸ ON (0813206/6217) NOW