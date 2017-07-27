‘Good Christian’ Jonathan approved controversial school curriculum – Minister

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu
Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, on Thursday said the controversial basic curriculum amendment that raised dust in recent weeks because of its religious contents, was approved by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Mr. Adamu, who said the furore generated was not necessary, said the former leader was “a good Christian and cannot participate in Islamizing Nigeria”.

Controversy recently erupted over the bundling of two key subjects, Islamic Religious Knowledge, IRK, and Christian Religious Knowledge, CRK, under one subject: Religion and National Values.

The minister made the statement at the ministerial session of the National Council on Education meeting in Kano on Thursday.

He said the curriculum was introduced in 2012 and was implemented in 2014.

“It is very absurd that anybody would think these officials wanted to Islamize Nigeria,” the minister said.

He said the minister in charge of basic education during the Jonathan administration was Nyesom Wike, now governor of Rivers State, while the chairman of the board of National Education Research and Development Council that approved the curriculum was Godswill Obioma, both Christians.

Following the controversy, the federal government ordered the policy be reversed.

  • FreeNigeria

    he didn’t know what he’s signing, they gave him a bill, he didn’t read it, he just signed it into law. He’s too busy looting the treasury to read anything.

    • amazing2012

      ….and the other two officials ?

    • raji

      What of Wike the minister and Godswill Obioma the chairman Board of NERDC. The question this mischief people could not answer is since 2012 why didn’t they raise question on the said curriculum or is it because they could not achieve their sinister motive that is why they are now raising the question in 2017.

    • David Puff

      Hahahaha….!!
      U go wound person with laff here oo….!!

    • DTaj

      God bless you! Jonathan was just a major mistake.

  • Gary

    “Good Jews” pressured Pontus Pilate to crucify Jesus Christ. That didn’t make it right.
    Whatever the Sultan told Jonathan, Jonathan did to placate the North. And he still failed to gain their votes. Boko Haram is waging Jihad on behalf of Muslims who say they didn’t send them. Christians too did not send Jonathan to kill our faith.

    • Malik Isah

      hatred is very toxic to self