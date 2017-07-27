Atiku accuses APC Senators of betrayal for rejecting restructuring

atiku-abubakar

Former Vice President and All Progressives Congress Chieftain, Atiku Abubakar, has accused members of the party in the Senate of betrayal following the “shocking and saddening” decision of the Senate not to grant devolution of power to the states.

In a statement released by his media office in Abuja, Mr. Abubakar said the decision by the APC-controlled Senate was “a lost opportunity to honour one of the party’s election promises to bring about change by shifting power closer to the people in the remotest regions of our country.

“This blockage of the Bill by an APC-led Senate majority is a betrayal of our Party’s pre-election promises,” Mr. Atiku said.

“It was an important vote and I’m shocked by some so-called progressives’ visceral and cynical opposition to restructuring.”

He decried the reluctance of the lawmakers to remove “the insidious structural impediments to development, which decades of military rule had hoisted upon our nation.”

According to him, “instead of building the foundations for a true federation, a small group of so-called progressive senators decided to stick with the new party line, pretending they did not know what restructuring was all about, and that even if they knew, it couldn’t be done.

“I think this is disingenuous,” he said.

“And I think it is a sad day for our Party. But I’m confident the APC will learn the right lesson from this self-inflicted defeat, and remember the mission and mandate given to us by the people.”

Mr. Atiku said he hopes that the lawmakers would “find the courage to stand by what is right, and not by what serves their personal vanities and political interests.

“Let me be clear: Restructuring is no panacea to all our nation’s problems. But devolving resources and responsibilities from an overbearing, unresponsive, and ineffective federal government to the states is the first step we must make if we are serious about putting our nation back on track, and our people back to work,” he said.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • PremiumTimes News Editor

    PRÒMO!!! PRÕMÒ!!! PRÕMO
    BÛY-CÉMENT
    DÌRECT FRÒM THÊ FÀCTÕRY
    FÕR A PRÒMÕ PRÌCE ÕF #1400 PÉR BÀG
    AND #300 TÕ ÐELIVER PER BÂG,ÌNDÌVIÐUALS CÀN ÕRDER A MÌNÍMUM OF 1OOBÂGS,
    TRÀILER LÖAÐ OF 600BÀGS AND TRÁILÉR LOÀD OF 9OOBÀGS ABÕVE.
    CÕNTÀCT THÉ SÄLÉS MÀNÁGÉR MR OJEKERE ÓN (0706538/3208) OR
    ÄSSISTÀNT SÁLÉS MÀNÀGÉR MRS MÄRŸ ON (0813206/6217) FOR INQUIRIES…

  • Agba

    i can not say SW people are foolish,but why are they behaving like one?the most intelligent people in nigeria now BIAFRA,because they saw the danger in one Nigeria,since yesterday after that coup in NASS against devolution of power to state ,i expected them to be on the street by now,because no more future for SW people and their children again till kingdom come in that Nigeria. Yoruba oma see oooooo,bi aiye awa Yoruba se baje niyi,where is importance of education Awolowo wasted on us?

  • Abu-Abdurrahman

    When did this man turns to become traitor?,you will never forever smell Nigeria’s highest office by the good grace of almighty.