Aluu 4: Court fixes July 31 for judgment

aluu 4

A High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has adjourned to July 31, to deliver judgment in the murder of four students of the University of Port Harcourt.

The trial Judge, Ledan Nyordee, who fixed the date on Thursday, said that he was ready with the judgment but he was sick.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria reported that lawyers, reporters and other groups had besieged the courtroom waiting for the judgment only to be informed that the court would not sit.

It will be recalled that 12 people, including a police sergeant have been facing trial since December 20, 2012 over the alleged murder of the students.

However, five out of the 12 suspects, including a traditional ruler in Allu Community have been discharged.

The four murdered students are Ugonna Obuzor, Toku Lioyd, Chiadika Biringa and Tekena Elkanah.

Security was tight at the court premises in anticipation of the judgment.

The murder was committed on October 5, 2012 in Aluu community in the Obio-Apkor Local Government Area of Rivers.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • PremiumTimes News Editor

    Are you into molding,Building,construction here is an opportunity individuals can now Order 3XCement (Grade 42.5R) directly from the factory at a promo price of 1,400 Naira and transportation is 300 Naira for per bag minimum for purchase is from 1OO bags and above buyers can also order a trailer load of 600 bags and 900 bags kindly contact sales manager Mr Ojekere on {0706538/3208} or assistant sales manager Mrs Mary on {0813206/6216} cost for Booking is made before delivery..