Netanyahu demands closure of Al-Jazeera’s Jerusalem office

Al Jazeera

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, demanded that the Jerusalem office of Qatari news agency Al-Jazeera be closed, accusing it of inciting recent violence over a Jerusalem holy site.

“The Al-Jazeera network continues to incite violence around the Temple Mount. I have appealed several times to law enforcement authorities demanding the closure of the Al-Jazeera Jerusalem office,” Netanyahu said on Facebook.

“If this does not happen because of legal interpretation, I will work to legislate the required laws in order to remove Al-Jazeera from Israel,” Netanyahu added.

The Al-Jazeera Jerusalem office was not immediately available for comment.

Al-Jazeera, a main conduit for news from Israel to the Arab and Muslim world, extensively covered recent tensions in Jerusalem over Israeli security measures at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount.

Israel on Thursday removed the last remaining security installations it had put in place at the holy site after a deadly attack sparked Palestinian protests.

Also, Jerusalem’s Muslim leaders told worshippers that they can end their protest, apparently ending the stand-off.

The network has been banned in several countries – including Egypt, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Syria – and has been accused of harbouring biases towards Islamist organisations.

Al-Jazeera has been repeatedly accused of bias by Israeli authorities, and in June, Netanyahu met with top security and intelligence officials to discuss potentially shutting down the news bureau.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • George

    This Israels I seriously doubt if they are the same Israels God referred to in our Bibles.

    They are complete evil and destructive in all forms.

    They don’t want coverage because of their atrocities shameless country.

    • Alhaji

      If they are not, worship your Mohammed and his allah so that you can get your 72 virgins after you finish your jihad.

      Read the book of Prophet Ezekiel to be convinced whether they are the real Israel. However, if the bible is too holy for you, continue with your koran,