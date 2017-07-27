My mother knows of my infidelity, divorce-seeking wife tells court

Related News

A divorce-seeking wife, Bola James, on Thursday told an Idi-Ogungun Customary Court at Agodi, Ibadan, that her mother was aware of her extra marital affair.

Bola is seeking divorce on the grounds of joblessness and laziness on the part of her husband, Gbenga.

She prayed the court to end her 23-year-old marriage, saying that she had made up her mind to love another man.

“My lord, my husband’s laziness made me to be having an affair with another man who is assisting me to cater for my family.

“Mother even knows about the affair.

“Gbenga lives with me in a house I built with my sweat; he is jobless and not ready to do any work. I shoulder all the family responsibilities.

“I can no longer cope with his laziness,” she said.

Responding, Gbenga pleaded with the court not to grant the request.

“My lord, I still love my wife; my love for her is still intact. Don’t grant her request for divorce.

“It is the current economic situation that is affecting my business and finances; I promise to find another means of livelihood,” the electronic repairer told the court.

The first child of the couple, Lara, also pleaded with the court not to dissolve the marriage.

She appealed to her mother to forgive her father for her sake and that of her three siblings.

The President of the court, Mukaila Balogun, urged the couple to resolve the matter amicably.

He appealed to the petitioner to put the welfare of the four children into consideration.

Mr. Balogun adjourned the case to Aug. 2 for report of settlement or continuation of hearing.

(NAN)