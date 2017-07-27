Our grouse with Nigerian govt – Resident doctors

Related News

The National Association of Resident Doctors has expressed its frustration over the inability of the federal government to train and ensure the welfare of its members.

The National President of the association, John Onyebueze, who said this during the National Executive Council meeting held in Calabar on Wednesday, added that federal government’s insincerity has often forced resident doctors to express indifference toward patients’ conditions.

A report in the Punch Newspapers indicated that Mr. Onyebueze accused the federal government of not funding the training of doctors, which has frustrated the profession in the country.

Mr. Onyebueze, who spoke on the theme: ‘Funding postgraduate medical education — A panacea to medical tourism,’ said the perceived apathy by the resident doctors has been as a result of repeated cases of insincerity by the various government agencies.

He said, “We pray they will learn to uphold their side of the bargain to curb the incessant disharmony.

“Over the years, there has been incessant disharmony in the health sector owing to the inability of various government agencies to abide by agreements reached or obey extant circulars. A case in mind is July 14, 2016, stakeholders’ meeting chaired by Hon. Yakubu Dogara.”

He maintained that funding postgraduate medical education in the country will ensure that the current brain drain in the profession is stemmed, while the number of those going for medical tourism abroad will reduce to the barest minimum.

Mr. Onyebueze lamented on how resident doctors were made to work under very unfavourable conditions, thus adding to their frustration which, according to him, is transferred to the patient.

In her remarks, the wife of former governor of Cross River State, Onari Duke, who chaired the event, challenged doctors to rise above the current challenge and work out solutions to their persistent problems with authorities.

She urged the resident doctors to come up with a practical programme of action that would enhance their welfare and professionalism, saying the country had suffered enough through persistent strike action.

The resident doctors have embarked on several strikes in time past to express their frustration and dissatisfaction with the federal government.