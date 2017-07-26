Alleged Corruption: Nollywood actor, Aremu Afolayan, rains curses on Diezani Alison-Madueke

Related News

Nollywood actor, Aremu Afolayan, has placed curses on the ex-Petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, for allegedly stealing billions of Naira from Nigeria.

The actor shared a video on Instagram on Wednesday where he blamed her “kind” for the reason Nigerians flee the country in search of greener pastures.

Aremu, who is one of the sons of the late famous theatre and filmmaker, Ade Love, spared no words as he described the embattled ex-minister as a ‘mad person’ whose life won’t end well. He also alleged that she stole over N27 trillion which belonged to Nigeria.

His rants come on the heels of ongoing revelations in a U.S. court case that Mrs. Alison-Madueke, and two of her business associates, Jide Omokore and Kola Aluko, spent about $144 million on property.

Aremu’s curses, delivered in Yoruba language, when translated read,

“It shall not be well with Deziani, I’m laughing yes but it shall not be well for her mother and for Deziani herself.” Federal government collected 90billion dollars, aside the 13 billion pounds retrieved from her. If they convert the 90 billion dollars to naira, that will be 27 trillion naira. In a country of 170 million people, if they should share that money evenly among everybody; each person will get 153 million naira.

“It will not be well for you Deziani, you make the people suffer, make us travel abroad to have kids, make embassy turn down even an actor’s visa because they think we are fraud. It shall not be well for your mother and those that have been eating the money with you. And those in the federal government the people shall remove your heart and place it in your hands.”

Aremu, who is arguably the most outspoken of the Afolayan brothers, is known for his non-partisan stance. He is also one of the few Nigerian celebrities to openly condemn a Nigerian public office holder on social media.

Not many will forget when in 2015, the actor took to his Instagram with a picture of his colleagues campaigning for the All Progressive Congress to lambast them for their acts.

The picture had veteran actors that include Yinka Quadri, Rafiu Balogun, Muyiwa Ademola, Adebayo Salami, Tope Adebayo, Adekola Tijani,Fathia Balogun and BigVal amidst several others.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Alison-Madueke, who is reported to be receiving treatment for cancer in the United Kingdom, is already facing a series of multi-billion-dollar fraud-related investigations by Nigerian and UK authorities.

Last February, a Federal High Court in Lagos ordered the forfeiture of N34 billion linked to her but stashed in several Nigerian banks.

See video below: