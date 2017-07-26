Nigeria deploys armed helicopter to Taraba to check communal violence

Related News

The Nigerian Air Force, NAF, has deployed one of its armed helicopter to Takum, Taraba, to give support to the ground forces in the efforts to maintain peace in the area.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, Olatokunbo Adesanya, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja

Mr. Adesanya, an air commodore, said the deployment of the helicopter was also to deter warring communities within the area from further engaging in violent activities.

“The helicopter is already carrying out armed reconnaissance missions within the Mambilla Plateau and environs.

“The communal unrest between grazers and farmers had subsequently led to the imposition of a curfew.

“It, therefore, became necessary to deploy NAF air assets toward maintaining peace and providing air cover for ground troops.

“So far, members of the communities have been observed to be going about their businesses in peace,” he said.

The NAF spokesperson also said that another NAF helicopter would soon be deployed to Kafanchan, Kaduna State, in support of the ground forces already working to maintain peace in the area.

He said that the helicopter would operate from a new NAF Forward Operating Base being established in the area

This, he said, was part of the federal government’s efforts to ensure lasting peace in southern part of Kaduna State.

(NAN)