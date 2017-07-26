2017 Hajj: Abuja pilgrims to commence departure Sunday

Related News

The Federal Capital Territory Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Board on Wednesday said it would commence transportation of its intending pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on July 30, 2017.

The Public Relations Officer of the board, Muhammad Lawal, made the disclosure in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

Mr. Lawal said that the board had released Flight Manifests of all intending pilgrims for this year’s Hajj to its officials across the six Area Councils.

He said all the intending pilgrims scheduled for the first and second flights were expected to report to the FCT Permanent Hajj Camp on July 26, for collection of their travel documents.

The spokesperson urged the intending pilgrims to adhere strictly to the flight schedule, adding that those who miss their flight should have themselves to blame.

Lawal said the camp would be opened for the first flight from 3p.m. on Saturday, while those scheduled for second flight should report from 6p.m. on Sunday.

He advised the pilgrims to collect their Identity Cards from their area officers before proceeding to the camp as only those with pilgrims’ identity card would be allowed to enter the camp.

NAN reports that no fewer than 2000 intending pilgrims are expected to perform the 2017 hajj through the board.

The FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, is expected to bid the intending pilgrims farewell before their departure to the Holy Land.

(NAN)