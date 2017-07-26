2017 Hajj: Abuja pilgrims to commence departure Sunday

Hajj pilgrims
Hajj pilgrims

The Federal Capital Territory Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Board on Wednesday said it would commence transportation of its intending pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on July 30, 2017.

The Public Relations Officer of the board, Muhammad Lawal, made the disclosure in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

Mr. Lawal said that the board had released Flight Manifests of all intending pilgrims for this year’s Hajj to its officials across the six Area Councils.

He said all the intending pilgrims scheduled for the first and second flights were expected to report to the FCT Permanent Hajj Camp on July 26, for collection of their travel documents.

The spokesperson urged the intending pilgrims to adhere strictly to the flight schedule, adding that those who miss their flight should have themselves to blame.

Lawal said the camp would be opened for the first flight from 3p.m. on Saturday, while those scheduled for second flight should report from 6p.m. on Sunday.

He advised the pilgrims to collect their Identity Cards from their area officers before proceeding to the camp as only those with pilgrims’ identity card would be allowed to enter the camp.

NAN reports that no fewer than 2000 intending pilgrims are expected to perform the 2017 hajj through the board.

The FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, is expected to bid the intending pilgrims farewell before their departure to the Holy Land.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Latest Factory Updates

    This is ťo ìnform thè general republic that Ďäñgoťé3x cement ïs nøw sôld díréct fròm thè fäctory for #1400 per bäg and #300 tó delìver per bäg,indìvìdual càn ořdér a mìñimum of 1OObägs, trailer load of 6OObàgs,träiler load of 900bägs trailer lòad of 14OObägs and abõvé contäct thé sälès Mr Ojekere on (0706538/3208) or assìstant säleś mänäger Mrs Märy on (0813206/6217) for ïnfo