Turaki: Absence of judge stalls fundamental human rights enforcement suit

The absence of Justice Yusuf Halilu of the FCT High Court, on Wednesday stalled hearing in the alleged infringement of fundamental human rights suit instituted by a former Jigawa governor, Saminu Turaki, against the EFCC.

The ex-governor is challenging the alleged infringement of his fundamental human rights following his arrest at a public function in Abuja, on July 4, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

But the commission is insisting that the arrest is in conformity with the law as it had a bench warrant issued it on May 2014 by a Federal High Court sitting in Dutse, Jigawa.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the EFCC detained Mr. Turaki in its custody for about two weeks, which compelled the former governor to institute the case.

The commission, however, defiled Justice Halilu July 13 ruling, which ordered it to release Mr. Turaki from its custody.

The EFCC filed a motion, arguing that Mr. Halilu’s bail condition for Mr. Turaki’s release was too liberal.

The commission also claimed that the substantive suit against Mr. Turaki had already been filed before a Federal High Court in Abuja as at the time Mr. Halilu ordered his release.

At the resumed hearing on Wednesday, the matter could not be heard as the judge was absent.

The court’s registrar informed the parties that the judge was on another official assignment, while the case was adjourned until September 28 for hearing.

(NAN)