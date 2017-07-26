Director General appointed for Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations

Related News

The Federal Government has approved the appointment of Chiedu Osakwe as Director General with concurrent designation as Chief Negotiator, Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations, NOTN.

According to a statement on Wednesday from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Investment, the appointment, which took effect from June 6, is for a period of four years.

The Federal Executive Council had in May approved the establishment of NOTN as the standing negotiating body for Nigeria. The office is legally domiciled in the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

According to the statement, all reports and recommendations from the NOTN on trade policy are reviewed by the Economic Management Team based on memoranda submitted by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, for decision making by the FEC as appropriate.

Before his appointment, Mr. Osakwe was a Trade Adviser at the Ministry and provided technical advice on trade policy and structural reforms to the Federal Government

He is also an Adjunct Professor on a leave of absence from the International University in Geneva (IUG) on International Trade Policy, Diplomacy and Negotiations.

Prior to his current position in Nigeria, he headed several divisions, including most recently the position of Director of the Accessions Division at the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Before joining the WTO, Mr. Osakwe was a Nigerian Diplomat in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during which he served at the Permanent Missions of Nigeria to the United Nations (UN) and other International Organisations in New York and Geneva.

He has published widely in the areas of trade policy and negotiations, foreign policy and national security.

Mr. Osakwe was educated at the University of Ibadan (Nigeria), Oxford (United Kingdom) and New York University, from where he obtained his PhD. He has won several prizes and has been honoured by several governments.