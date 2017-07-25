Police foil attempt to kidnap lawmaker – Official

Related News

The Kogi State Police Command said it has foiled an attempt to kidnap a member of the State House of Assembly, Moses Ododo, by a gang of kidnappers.

A statement issued in Lokoja On Tuesday by the state police command, said two members of the kidnap gang were arrested on July 24, in the process of collecting N3 million ransom from Mr. Ododo.

The statement signed by the spokesman of the command, William Aya, said that Mr. Ododo reported to the police that some people had been threatening him on his phone to give them N3 million or risk being kidnaped.

The kidnappers had arrived at the agreed time of about 5:30 p.m. and spot at Omadeni village in Dekina Local Government and were about picking up the N3 million ransom when a detachment from the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested them.

Mr. Ododo is the member representing Dekina/Biraidu constituency in the state house of assembly.

“Operatives attached to Special Anti-Robbery Squad promptly swung into action by accompany the complainant to the agreed point where money will be dropped, “the statement said.

The statement said that two members of the kidnap gang, Omeje Shehu and Mohammed Jibril, were arrested while others fled into the bush.

According to Mr. Aya, one locally made single barrel pistol, one live cartridge and thirteen cowries were recovered from the gang.

“Effort is on to track down the fleeing suspects,” he said.

In another development, a suspected burglar, Abdullahi Bello was arrested in connection with a case of house burgling.

The statement said his arrest followed a tip off that the suspect with others now at large on July 16 broke into the houses of Emmanuel Baba and Onimi Reuben at Zango-Daji area of Lokoja and carted away some items.

Items allegedly carted away by Mr. Bello and his colleagues include a 42- inch Plasma Samsung Television valued at N40,000 one 32-inch LG Plasma Television valued at N37,000, two plasma TV sets and N71,000 cash.

The statement further said that men of the A Police Division in Lokoja on July 23, intercepted and arrested Abdulkadir Abdulramat, Angulu Adulwajid and Oluwale Samson, all members of a syndicate that specialised in snatching of motorcycles.

Mr. Aya stated that the suspects who were residents of Felele area of Lokoja, were arrested while in possession of two stolen motorcycles, two hammers and other dangerous weapons.

He said that all the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

(NAN)