U.S.-based Nigerians develop free TV, movie streaming App

Related News

Two U.S.-based Nigerians, Bamidele Adetayo and Suleiman Nadabo, have developed a Web App, “Entertale’’ to give TV audience in Africa and the world quality experiences.

Mr. Adetayo in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, on Tuesday in Abuja said “Entertale’’ was an online live TV and movie streaming services.

“It allows users to watch multiple live TV stations for free.

“The story of Entertale begins due to lack for African valued TV contents to enable people connect with what are happenings and watch movies and TV shows with friends they are already connected with.

“The App which is set for launch later in the month does not require monthly subscription, and the live channels would comprise international and African TV stations,” Mr. Adetayo said.

Also speaking, the co-founder, Mr. Nadabo stressed that the web service which solely focused on TV, allow users to also rent movies that they were only interested to watch.

He said that users would also get notifications on what their friends were watching, follow and chat with them.

According to Mr. Nadabo, in the App is a feature called “Co-Play’’ which give users the options to watch movies they rented with friends irrespective of location.

“Using the App is like watching television in an alternate reality where you do not recognise any of the shows, while evolving a new space that has been lacking in the African entertainment industry.

“Cord cutting’ might be getting another kin but this time it is driven with a social experience – a free service that mimic the cable box with Internet channels instead of traditional ones and cinematic experience.

“The app is still in its web versions where much of the content comes from YouTube; in its movie model cases, Entertale also makes direct content deals with big independent studios to access their latest library,” Mr. Nadabo said.

(NAN)