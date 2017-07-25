15 Nigerian opposition parties form coalition

Voting ends at Olorunsogno unit, ward 10 Egbedore LG, counting begins
Voting ends at Olorunsogno unit, ward 10 Egbedore LG, counting begins

No fewer than 15 political parties on the platform of the Coalition for New Nigeria, CNN, have expressed support for the restructuring of the country.

CNN’s National Chairman, Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, who addressed journalists on Monday in Abuja, said the coalition was determined to chart a new course for Nigeria.

According to him, CNN is committed to the unity, indivisibility and progress of Nigeria.

He said that the vision of the coalition was a new Nigeria that would be secure and prosperous through effective governance.

“Our goal will be to create jobs for all those who want to work and economic opportunity for all want to achieve.

“Our immediate task will be to strive to heal the wounds of the past through reclamation, reconciliation and reformation.

“We are committed to the economic, political and internal restructuring of Nigeria as well as empowering of our youths, women and persons with disability through well-articulated policies toward a better Nigeria,’’ he said.

Mr. Abdulsalam said CNN would engage in a holistic fight against corruption with the sole aim of abolishing hunger and poverty.

The national chairman said that CNN looked forward to a government that would undertake economic renovation and reforms capable of transforming the country into a leading industrial giant.

Also speaking, the National Chairman of the Mega Progressive Peoples Party, Sam Turaki, said the CNN was not happy with the current situation in Nigeria and that the group was determined to change it if elected in 2019.

“We want to save this nation from collapsing,” Mr. Turaki said.

The 15 political parties in the coalition are Labour Party, African Democratic Congress, National Action Council, Democratic People’s Congress, Progressive People’s Alliance, People for Democratic Change and Democratic Alternative.

Others are Better Nigeria Progressive Party, Action Alliance, United Democratic Party, Peoples Party of Nigeria, Advanced Congress of Democrats, Young Democratic Party and Mega Progressive Peoples Party.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.