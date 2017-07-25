15 Nigerian opposition parties form coalition

Related News

No fewer than 15 political parties on the platform of the Coalition for New Nigeria, CNN, have expressed support for the restructuring of the country.

CNN’s National Chairman, Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, who addressed journalists on Monday in Abuja, said the coalition was determined to chart a new course for Nigeria.

According to him, CNN is committed to the unity, indivisibility and progress of Nigeria.

He said that the vision of the coalition was a new Nigeria that would be secure and prosperous through effective governance.

“Our goal will be to create jobs for all those who want to work and economic opportunity for all want to achieve.

“Our immediate task will be to strive to heal the wounds of the past through reclamation, reconciliation and reformation.

“We are committed to the economic, political and internal restructuring of Nigeria as well as empowering of our youths, women and persons with disability through well-articulated policies toward a better Nigeria,’’ he said.

Mr. Abdulsalam said CNN would engage in a holistic fight against corruption with the sole aim of abolishing hunger and poverty.

The national chairman said that CNN looked forward to a government that would undertake economic renovation and reforms capable of transforming the country into a leading industrial giant.

Also speaking, the National Chairman of the Mega Progressive Peoples Party, Sam Turaki, said the CNN was not happy with the current situation in Nigeria and that the group was determined to change it if elected in 2019.

“We want to save this nation from collapsing,” Mr. Turaki said.

The 15 political parties in the coalition are Labour Party, African Democratic Congress, National Action Council, Democratic People’s Congress, Progressive People’s Alliance, People for Democratic Change and Democratic Alternative.

Others are Better Nigeria Progressive Party, Action Alliance, United Democratic Party, Peoples Party of Nigeria, Advanced Congress of Democrats, Young Democratic Party and Mega Progressive Peoples Party.