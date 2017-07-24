Northern youth group which gave Igbos ultimatum reviewing its stance

Related News

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, AYCF, a coalition of northern youth groups that gave Igbos resident in Northern Nigeria three months ultimatum to vacate the region, has said it is reviewing its stand on the notice.

According to its coordinator, Yerima Shettima, the AYCF is prompted to review its stand considering the way South-east governors, the Igbo socio-political group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and prominent people from the region have distanced themselves from the struggle for a Biafran nation and secessionist movement.

On what prompted the quit notice, Mr. Shettima said the silence of South-east governors on secessionist movements in the region gave birth to the June notice.

Following a successful sit-at-home organised by two pro-Biafra groups, IPOB and MASSOB, in remembrance of the Biafran war that led to the death of over a million people, the AYCF on June 6 issued a three months ultimatum for all Igbos in the 19 northern states to vacate the region.

Despite nationwide condemnation and calls for arrest of leaders of the group, it still maintained its ground on the notice.

On the group’s official position on the review, Mr. Shettima said, “It’s not official yet, we have not resolved on the position of things but I hope soon we will sit down and also review the situation and make our position very clear.”