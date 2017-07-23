Father arrested for serially raping own 13-year-old daughter

Related News

A 41-year-old man, Sikiru Odejide, has been arrested by Ogun State Police Command for allegedly raping his 13-year-old daughter.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, told PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday that the suspect was arrested following a complaint from the mother of the victim who had been separated from the man years back.

Mr. Oyeyemi said the mother went to Sango Police Station and reported that her daughter came to her house at Ijeshatedo area of Lagos to inform her that the suspect had been having sexual intercourse with her since December 2016 and threatened to kill her if she dared tell anybody about it.

“She further complained to her mother that she could no longer bear the frequent sexual assault from her father hence she decided to inform her mother,” he said.

After the report, the police arrested the suspect.

“The suspect, on interrogation owned up to the commission of the crime but attributed it to the devil’s handwork,” Mr. Oyeyemi said.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered that the suspect be transferred to Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and possible prosecution of the suspect.