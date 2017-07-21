Kaduna nabs 41 sara-suka gangsters for alleged murder — FULL LIST

Related News

The Kaduna State Security Council has announced the arrest of suspected gangsters belonging to the dreaded Yan Sara-suka sect, accusing them of violence and murder.

A statement on Friday by Samuel Aruwan, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, said the suspects were arrested at different locations in Zaria and Kaduna by security operatives.

He said the gangsters, who are popularly also known as Yan Shara, will be prosecuted for causing deaths and injuries.

“The Security Council also directed that the suspects be charged with illegal possession of weapons, disturbance of public peace, homicide and unlawful assembly,” he added.

The suspects and locations where they were caught include:

Tudun Wada, Zaria:

1. Salisu Abubakar

2. Kabiru Auwal

3. Isyaku Ibrahim

4. Salisu Musa

5. Shamsudeen Ahmed

6. Mohammed Ibrahim

7. Ali Tukur

Kabala Doki Area, Kaduna

1. Aliyu Auwal

2. Abba Yusuf

3. Sadiq Balarabe

4. Sharif Abdullahi

5. Mustapha Aliyu

6. Bashir Ibrahim

7. Najib Yusuf

8. Daddy Yusuf

Kawo Area Kaduna

1. Ahmed Abdurasak

2. Ibrahim Hassan

3. Abdulsalam Mohammed

4. Umurana Shuaibu

5. Mohammed Ibrahim

6. Hamisu Umar

7. Sadiq Ismail

8. Gadafi Yusuf

9. Hassan Shuaibu

10. Zailani Magaji

11. Jibril Idris

12. Mansur Sani

13. Ismail Dahiru

14. Mukailu Yusuf

15. Sani Nasiru

16. Aminu Sanusi

17. Rabiu Musa

18. Umar Tanimu

19. Ibrahim Idris

20. Mohammed Abdurahaman

21. Mohammed Abdullahi

22. Shabale Adamu

The Security Council also named three persons who will be charged and prosecuted for acts related to terrorism and possession of dangerous weapons as follows:

1. Haruna Usman

2. Badiya Garba

3. Saleem Shuaibu

4. Ashiru Abdullahi