Kaduna nabs 41 sara-suka gangsters for alleged murder — FULL LIST

The Kaduna State Security Council has announced the arrest of suspected gangsters belonging to the dreaded Yan Sara-suka sect, accusing them of violence and murder.
A statement on Friday by Samuel Aruwan, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, said the suspects were arrested at different locations in Zaria and Kaduna by security operatives.
He said the gangsters, who are popularly also known as Yan Shara, will be prosecuted for causing deaths and injuries.
“The Security Council also directed that the suspects be charged with illegal possession of weapons, disturbance of public peace, homicide and unlawful assembly,” he added.
The suspects and locations where they were caught include:
Tudun Wada, Zaria:
1. Salisu Abubakar
2. Kabiru Auwal
3. Isyaku Ibrahim
4. Salisu Musa
5. Shamsudeen Ahmed
6. Mohammed Ibrahim
7. Ali Tukur
Kabala Doki Area, Kaduna
1. Aliyu Auwal
2. Abba Yusuf
3. Sadiq Balarabe
4. Sharif Abdullahi
5. Mustapha Aliyu
6. Bashir Ibrahim
7. Najib Yusuf
8. Daddy Yusuf
Kawo Area Kaduna
1. Ahmed Abdurasak
2. Ibrahim Hassan
3. Abdulsalam Mohammed
4. Umurana Shuaibu
5. Mohammed Ibrahim
6. Hamisu Umar
7. Sadiq Ismail
8. Gadafi Yusuf
9. Hassan Shuaibu
10. Zailani Magaji
11. Jibril Idris
12. Mansur Sani
13. Ismail Dahiru
14. Mukailu Yusuf
15. Sani Nasiru
16. Aminu Sanusi
17. Rabiu Musa
18. Umar Tanimu
19. Ibrahim Idris
20. Mohammed Abdurahaman
21. Mohammed Abdullahi
22. Shabale Adamu
The Security Council also named three persons who will be charged and prosecuted for acts related to terrorism and possession of dangerous weapons as follows:
1. Haruna Usman
2. Badiya Garba
3. Saleem Shuaibu
4. Ashiru Abdullahi