‎Air Peace denies delaying flight for FIRS chief

Related News

Air Peace on Thursday denied reports that one of its flights was delayed by the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Babatunde Fowler.

A statement by the airline’s Corporate Communications Manager, Chris Iwarah, said there was iota of truth in the report.

The airline insisted that although it held all its guests in high esteem, it was not its practice to delay its flights because of anybody no matter how highly placed.

“Although we would have ignored the report as a figment of the imagination of its author, we are compelled to clarify the issue because of its negative impact on the good image of the FIRS boss, who happens to be one of our most responsible guests,” the statement said.

“While we empathise with our esteemed guests any time they arrive late for their flights, we definitely do not hold down our flights because of anyone no matter how highly placed.

“On several occasions, we have had to leave even the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace behind because of our strict observance of our on-time performance (OTP) policy.”

The airline said while it had to occasionally delay some of its flights due to poor weather attributable to the rainy season, it has always ensured that measures were taken to mitigate the impact on passengers’ schedules and appointments.