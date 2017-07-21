Feel free to visit Nigeria House, envoy urges Nigerians

Related News

Tijjani Bande, Nigeria’s Ambassador/Permanent Representative to the UN, has asked Nigerians to feel free to visit the Nigeria House when in New York, saying it belongs to them.

Mr. Bande, who stated this when he hosted Nigerian delegates at various events at the UN High-level Political Forum, said officials at the house were there to serve Nigeria and Nigerians.

The Nigerian envoy assured that officials at the New York mission were ready to serve the country and its citizens “under any circumstance”.

He said while there could be some complaints by Nigerians, most members of staff were dedicated and ready to serve the country and the people, in spite of obvious challenges sometimes.

Mr. Bande commended the high presence of women representing various civil society organizations at the events, saying such outing was good for the image of the country particularly as it related to peace, security and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

“So in the governance structure in Nigeria, it has become very important to begin to have local government representatives at SDGs events at the UN.

“It is important that all levels of governance in Nigeria begin to understand the expectations of the world from Nigeria.

“This is also an opportunity for Nigeria to share its expectations from the world,” he said.

According to him, Nigeria’s collaboration and leadership in mobilizing its neighbouring countries in the fight against Boko Haram is something the world need to learn from.

He commended the Ministry of Budget and National Planning for the quality of data now coming from Nigeria through the collaboration with the non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the delegates stressed the need for the governments at all levels in Nigeria to support more delegates to UN events.

They pointed out the need for Nigeria to strengthen its NGOs so as to effectively compete with neighbouring countries.

The civil society groups pledged to ensure that the SDGs events are mere talk-shops but ensure implementation through effective monitoring. (NAN)