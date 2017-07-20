Why I rejected offer for Biafra with only five Igbo states – Nnamdi Kanu

Related News

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), says he was made an offer in detention to secede with the five Igbo states but that he rejected the offer because it did not constitute the complete territory of Biafra.

“They gave me Biafra in prison with only the five Igbo states; I said no, I want Benue and Rivers states inclusive,” Mr. Kanu said, Wednesday while addressing leaders of an Igbo civil society coalition who visited him at his country home in Umuahia, Abia State.

The IPOB leader also said he was offered an oil block and mansions in Dubai to back out of the struggle for Biafra but that had also rejected the “Greek gift”.

He however did not disclose who made him the offers and how.

“Self actualization is not war. We are not for war. We are not talking of war but self actualization. Self determination is not war. Any elite that interprets self determination to be war does not understand English.

“Biafra is coming; there is nothing that can stop it, no matter the level of intimidation and blackmail. Some people are running around, saying why must it be Nnamdi Kanu, why not me. I am not an elite, I was born to restore Biafra,” he said.

The IPOB leader also took a swipe at Igbo elites and leaders for what he described as their anti-Biafra activities, blaming them for the deplorable state of roads in the South-east.

“They can’t buy us with money. If I can turn down oil block, turn down mansions in Dubai, what can they offer us? All the roads in Biafra land are in deplorable condition, yet we have elites who are just interested in their pockets,” Mr. Kanu said.

“All the roads in Biafra are bad. Apart from Okpara (late Michael Okpara), Mbonu Ojike and Sam Mbakwe, I have not seen any elite in Igbo land. Let them show us what they have done, no roads, no water, nothing. Because they are in Abuja, they are now elites, let them show us what they have done for the people as elites.”

Mr. Kanu, who is facing charges of treasonable felony at the Federal High Court in Abuja, has been at the vanguard of the call for an independent Biafra Republic from the Nigerian state.

In granting him bail in April after more than a year in detention, Justice Binta Nyako listed 12 conditions, including an order for Mr. Kanu to avoid being seen in a crowd of more than 10 people.

The court also instructed that Mr. Kanu desists from granting interviews or engaging in any form of rallies as part of his conditions for bail.

Since the IPOB leader was freed, he has not only addressed hundreds of his supporters but has also granted media interviews.

In a 16 minutes, 21 seconds video posted on Youtube, last month, Mr. Kanu who is seen speaking to a congregation of Biafran supporters, warned that elections will be boycotted in the South East states starting with the Anambra State gubernatorial elections scheduled for November 18 if the Federal Government fails to hold a referendum for the realisation of the state of Biafra.

Leaders in the South East have expressed concerns over the unrest and calls by IPOB for elections boycott in the region.

Continuation of Kanu’s trial has been adjourned to October 17 by the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court.