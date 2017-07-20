My wife grabs, twists my testicles when fighting, man tells court

Related News

The 10-year-old marriage between Chukwuma Onwumere and Obianuju, his wife, may be dissolved over the wife’s alleged penchant to always grab her husband’s testicles anytime they fought, if the Igando Customary Court in Lagos State should grant Chukwuma’s request.

Chukwuma who is the petitioner in the case told the court on Thursday that Obianuju, who bore him two children, was after his life.

“My wife wants to kill me by always grabbing my testicles during fight. Apart from twisting my scrotum, she was always hitting me with dangerous weapons over trivial issues.

“She once cut me with machete on my head during one of our fights,” he said.

The 43-year-old man said that his wife was fond of going out and returning at will and, that whenever he cautioned her, she would turn it to a fight.

He begged the court to dissolve the marriage.

However, Obianuju, the respondent in the case denied all the allegations levelled against her by husband but alleged that her husband was a threat to her life.

“My husband was always beating me; all the scars on my body were as a result of his abuse. There was a day he beat me and one of my teeth removed.

“There was also a night while sleeping that I saw my husband with a charm in his hand, moving round my bed and reciting some incantations.

“I quickly stood up from the bed, but he left my room and placed the charm at my door post,’’ the 34-year-old woman said.

The mother of two said that her husband parked her load to her village claiming she was a witch.

“My husband carried my property to my parents saying that he was told by a spiritualist that I am a witch. He told my parents that he was no longer interested in our marriage,” she said.

She said that she never attacked her husband with a machete as they did not have machete at home.

Obianuju pleaded with the court to grant her husband’s wish and dissolve the marriage as she too was no longer interested in the union.

The president of the court, Adegboyega Omilola, adjourned the case until September 12 for further hearing.

(NAN)