Just In: Senate asks Nigerian govt to make dollar available to pilgrims at N200

Hajj pilgrims
The Nigerian Senate has asked the Federal Government to “as matter of urgency” make dollar available to Nigerians embarking on pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia or Israel at N200, lower than what was approved in the Medium Term Expenditure Framework and the Appropriations Act.

The Senate’s call, on Thursday, followed the adoption of the report on “Extortion of Pilgrims By National Hajj Commission” by its committee on foreign affairs presented by Monsurat Sunmonu, APC-Oyo.

“The Government should as matter of urgency extend concession on the Naira – Dollar exchange to NAHCON and NCPC, once in every year, for the pilgrimages to the two Holy Lands,” read the report.

“Therefore, the committee strongly recommends the concession of N200 to $1 for 2017 Hajj to bring down cost to the bearable level,” it added.

Adamu Aliero, APC-Kebbi, said the the Central Bank of Nigeria had been offering dollar at N200 to some unnamed businesses, while seeking the support of the Senate to adopt the recommendation on the exchange rate.

“You said CBN has been giving some businesses dollar at N200?” asked Senate President Bukola Saraki, calling Mr. Aliero to restate his claim.

“If some businesses are getting that concession, pilgrims also deserve it,” Mr. Saraki said, after an affirmation by Mr. Aliero.

The dollar currently exchanges for 365 naira in the black market, and about 315 naira in the interbank.

Critics of lowering exchange rate for pilgrims argue the policy serves no economic purpose, and hold that such concession should be granted to businesses that help stimulate growth.

The Senate also resolved that the federal government should restore the “institution of amir hajj” to improve the relationship between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in respect of Hajj.

It also tasked the government to “engage at highest level discussions with Saudi Arabia to review the 50 – 50 carriage of pilgrims between Nigerian and Saudi Arabian airlines.

“This is with with a view to providing opportunities for more indigenous Nigerian airlines to participate in Hajj operations,” according to a recommendation, which was later adopted by the Senate.

  • George

    Take the oil money reduce it for mullahs who are going to stone a stone.

    Very good this is one Nigeria. Is Tinubu dead.

    • oyoko

      Let us always be intelligence in our response to issues. What is Tinubu own here; rather direct your frustration to the senate president who is clueless here. How can he compare business to hajj operation. when we respond to issues like this, we give room to this useless senate to keep mocking us with their deliberation.

  • evidence

    Meanwhile businesses that will grow the economy can’t get it for that amount.
    What a demonic and useless change.

  • 0tile

    Can they offer me the same rate as they are offering the Muslims, I plan to make my own pilgrimage at a Musqueam shrine in Vancouver Canada? If not why?

  • Ajayi Ifayemi

    Nonsense!!!

  • Netanyahu

    This contraption must be under a spell. So what is paramount to these spoiled brats in the NASS at this point in time is how much forex we can rake in to go give those terrorists in saudi arabia abi? Throw stone at a wall and come back? Fools.