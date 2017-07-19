PTDF shortlists 1008 doctorate degree candidates for scholarship

The Petroleum Development Fund, PTDF, has shortlisted 1008 doctorate degree candidates for scholarship in the 2017/18 academic year.

The spokesperson of the agency, Kalu Otisi, said in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja that the selection process would start next week.

“Interviews for the selection of candidates for the award of 2017/2018 PTDF Scholarship in the PhD category have been scheduled to hold from Monday, July 24, to Friday July 28, 2017.

“A total of 1,008 candidates have been shortlisted to face a Central Selection Committee panel constituted from the academia, industry and research institutes.

“The members will interview the shortlisted candidates on their PhD research proposals in the nine priority areas for the award of the Ph.D. scholarship,’’ he said.

The nine priority areas are Environmental Studies and Health Safety and Environment (HSE), Marginal Fields Development and Flow Assurance and Pipelines Engineering.

Others are Geology and Petroleum Geology, Civil and Marine Engineering, Renewable Energy, Reservoir Engineering/Production Technology, Refining Technology, Ship Building and Marine Technology, and other relevant oil and gas related disciplines.

Mr. Otisi said that shortlisted candidates had been contacted through emails and SMS notifications giving the specific dates and times for their interviews.

“Applicants are also advised to visit the application website using their PIN. Successful candidates will be able to log on to the site and print their notification slip which will contain necessary information and instructions.

“The PTDF PhD scholarship is for 36 months,’’ the statement said.

