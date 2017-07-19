School cashier docked for allegedly stealing employer’s N340,000

Related News

For allegedly stealing his employer’s N340,000, a 29-year-old cashier, Olawunmi Eze, on Wednesday appeared before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun State.

Mr. Eze, who lives at No. 35, Akinolu St., Ota, is facing a charge of stealing.

The accused, according to the police prosecutor, Chudu Gbesi, committed the offence on June 15 at 12.30 p.m. at Jolabel International School, Temidire, Ota.

Mr. Gbesi said the accused, the school’s cashier, stole N340,000 belonging to his employer, Kazeem Jolayemi.

The offence contravened Section 390(1), (6) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Senior Magistrate, S. O. Banjo, in his ruling, granted bail to the accused in the sum of N150,000 with two sureties- in like sum.

He said the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and also show evidence of tax payment to Ogun government.

The case was adjourned until August 27 for hearing.

(NAN)