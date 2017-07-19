Separatist agitations: Former governors call for calm

Related News

A group of former state governors have raised concerns over agitations by separatist movements across the country.

The ex-officials, members of the Forum of Former Governors, FFG, class of 1999, ‎said they were particularly worried by the call of the coalition of Northern Youth Groups for Igbos to vacate the north within three months.

The Forum also called on governors of the south-east region to engage the agitators and diffuse the threats by the Indigenous People of Nigeria, IPOB in the region.

In a statement signed by Lucky Igbinedion and Niyi Adebayo, the forum’s chairman and secretary respectively, the forum called for calm.

“No sacrifice is too much to avert chaos, prevent any further incidence of criminality, protect human lives and spare the lives of the country,” the forum noted.

They also urged Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to convene a joint meeting of the various patrons of the contending groups in which assurances could be given.

The former governors’ involvement came against the background of an advisory by the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra MASSOB, asking Igbos in the north to leave the region by August ahead of the October 1 ultimatum issued by a coalition of Northern youth groups.

“The elders and leaders of thought from both the South East and the North should jointly meet to state a common position; we further recommend that traditional rulers from the two areas should do same,” the ex-governors said.

The meeting of the past governors was attended by Obong Victor Attah from Akwa Ibom, James Ibori from Delta and Isa Yuguda from Bauchi State among others.

The forum also commended Mr. Osinbajo for initiating series of meetings with regional leaders towards ensuring lasting peace and stability.