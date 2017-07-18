Man jailed for stealing from dead accident victim

Related News

A Magistrates’ Court in Minna on Tuesday sentenced a 25-year-old security guard, Musa Isah, to three months imprisonment for stealing N500 from an accident victim.

Mr. Isah was arraigned on a count charge of theft, contrary to Section 287 of the Penal Code.

The police prosecutor, Gunduma Ibrahim, told the court that the convict, residing at M.I. Wushishi Estate in Minna committed the offence on July 15 at about 4 p.m.

Mr. Ibrahim said the convict went to a fatal accident scene in Minna under the guise of rescuing the victims.

The prosecutor said that instead of assisting the accident victims, the convict searched the lifeless body of one of the victims and removed N500 from the victim.

Mr. Ibrahim said that Mr. Isah was arrested on the spot and taken to a nearby police station for prosecution.

When the charge was read to him, he pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

The prosecutor urged the court to sentence Mr. Isah, based on his plea in line with Section 157 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The Magistrate, Mariam Kings, sentenced Mr. Isah to three months imprisonment, saying however, that he could pay a fine of N20,000 in the alternative.

